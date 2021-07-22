Avantor (AVTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Avantor to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVTR opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 127.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.81.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 28,096 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $1,003,870.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,051.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

