Axis DeFi Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 38.6% against the dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market cap of $702,544.16 and approximately $36,818.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.97 or 0.00866324 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

