Axos Financial (AX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. On average, analysts expect Axos Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Shares of AX opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $54.36.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AX. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.