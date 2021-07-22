Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will report earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.59) to ($3.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.William Blair set a $56.77 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.60.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $55.85. 20,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,620. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,346,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 42,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 281,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 49,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

