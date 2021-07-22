Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Azimut Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of AZMTF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 15,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,253. Azimut Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, zinc, silver, cobalt, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, chromium, nickel, and platinum group elements. As at December 22, 2020, the company holds an exploration portfolio of twenty-eight exploration properties, comprising of 11,916 claims in the James Bay and Nunavik regions.

