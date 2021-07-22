Azuki (AZUKI) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $50,754.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00040379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00105258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00141123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,262.34 or 1.00170833 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.