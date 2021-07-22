B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Aviat Networks stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a market cap of $348.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 378.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

