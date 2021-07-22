B. Riley Weighs in on Gentex Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $83,547,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 4,180.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 114.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,488,000 after buying an additional 726,907 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

