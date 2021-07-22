Balancer (BAL) Trading 6.2% Lower This Week

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can now be bought for approximately $17.77 or 0.00055062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $123.42 million and approximately $25.08 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.33 or 0.00856056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

