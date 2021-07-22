Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of BANC stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.50 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BANC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

In related news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,667.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

