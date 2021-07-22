Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.