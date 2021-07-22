Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $753.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.17 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

BSAC opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSAC. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander-Chile has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.