BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXS. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE BXS opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.24.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,052,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

