BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Issues Earnings Results

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BXS stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,544. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

BXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

