Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.12% of Bandwidth worth $35,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAND. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3,091.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,385. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAND stock opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.01 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 0.47.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $113.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAND. Citigroup began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price target for the company. began coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.60.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

