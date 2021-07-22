Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Cut by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,670 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.87. 1,526,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,488,336. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.09. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $324.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

