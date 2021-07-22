Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 20,374 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.17% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARQT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQT opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.47.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,445 shares of company stock worth $325,101 in the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

