Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 4,057 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.44% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 152,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.9% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 89,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In related news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $55,473.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $126,073.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

PGC opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $33.92.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $49.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

