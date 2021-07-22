Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Shares in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.05% of Fisker as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $14,655,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 892.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

FSR opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.01. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fisker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.36.

In other Fisker news, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $10,019,675.48. Also, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $411,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

