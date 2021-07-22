Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $316.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $211.85 and a 1 year high of $321.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.01.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.