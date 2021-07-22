Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.14% of BrightView worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,456,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightView by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,293,000 after buying an additional 162,583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BrightView by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,229,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrightView by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after buying an additional 107,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BrightView by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,035,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

Shares of BV stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.