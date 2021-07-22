Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.46 Million Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Veoneer worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,744,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Veoneer by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 659,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 396,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,147,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veoneer by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 163,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veoneer by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after acquiring an additional 158,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer stock opened at $20.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.07). Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

