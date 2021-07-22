Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.59 Million Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of Berkeley Lights worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

BLI opened at $50.03 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 10,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $488,244.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,436,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,760 shares of company stock worth $5,388,183. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

