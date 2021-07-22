Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.64 Million Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

ALGM opened at $26.66 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,757,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,049.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,146 shares of company stock worth $10,616,015. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

