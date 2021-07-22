Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 44.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.19% of Forma Therapeutics worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 84.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMTX stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.21. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.84.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). As a group, analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

