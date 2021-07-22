Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 264,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSEM stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

