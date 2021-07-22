Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 10,811 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $122.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.96. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $124.73.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

