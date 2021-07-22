Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 43,408 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 574.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,408 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Seer worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seer by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth $829,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth $7,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seer by 549.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 214,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.66.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

