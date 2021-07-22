Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,507 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,506,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,701,000 after purchasing an additional 446,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $89.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.32 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

