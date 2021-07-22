Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.81% of CONSOL Energy worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total transaction of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $667.08 million, a PE ratio of 71.74 and a beta of 2.76. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $342.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

