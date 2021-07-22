Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Organogenesis worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $172,740.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,314,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,936,387.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,501,218 shares of company stock worth $73,031,108 in the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORGO opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

