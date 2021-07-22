Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,327 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Tucows worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tucows by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in Tucows in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tucows by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Tucows by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tucows by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $63,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tucows in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TCX opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $869.15 million, a PE ratio of 174.07 and a beta of 0.73. Tucows Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.71%.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

