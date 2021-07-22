Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,946 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.63% of Daktronics worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Daktronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Daktronics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Daktronics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Daktronics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 190,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $284.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $116.88 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

