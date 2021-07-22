Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 3,391 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.36% of SP Plus worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 2,232.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 191,531 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 149,400 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 580,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,047,000 after acquiring an additional 74,387 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $725.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.68.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

