Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,189 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $42.02 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $44.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

