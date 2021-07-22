Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $2.71 Million Position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.05% of Petco Health and Wellness as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $14,311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $603,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $60,587,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

WOOF opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 89.09.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.