Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT opened at $237.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $239.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.