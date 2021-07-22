Bank7 (BSVN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, analysts expect Bank7 to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BSVN opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.12. Bank7 has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

BSVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

