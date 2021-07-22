BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to announce $232.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $239.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.39 million. BankUnited reported sales of $228.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $940.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.02 million to $969.08 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $993.57 million, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in BankUnited by 20.5% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,138,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,620,000 after buying an additional 193,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,406 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.