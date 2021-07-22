BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,641 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of BankUnited worth $25,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BankUnited by 271.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 610,241 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in BankUnited by 33.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $1,914,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in BankUnited by 103.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

