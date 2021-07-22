BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

BKU stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. 33,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,874. BankUnited has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get BankUnited alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.