Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $52.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Banner has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.25.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

