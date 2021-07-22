Bao Finance Trading Up 22.7% This Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00141049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,358.35 or 0.99892024 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

