Barclays Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $77.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $74.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

CMA opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.28. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 47,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,260 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,863.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

