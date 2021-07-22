Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VLOWY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vallourec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

VLOWY traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 1,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 63.70% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $842.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vallourec will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for oil and gas, industry, and power generation in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

