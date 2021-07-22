Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASML. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.00.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock traded up $9.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $730.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $680.44. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $723.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASML will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in ASML by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.