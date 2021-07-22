Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $23.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

