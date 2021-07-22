Barrington Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($1.19) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.13). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.30.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,073,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,821,000 after buying an additional 788,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cinemark by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,030,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,778,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,292,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

