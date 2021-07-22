Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,142 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.32% of Baxter International worth $136,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAX. Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.