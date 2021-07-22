BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BCB Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BCB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $242.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.62.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 374,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 65,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 29,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.